carVertical (CV) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. carVertical has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $83,631.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.50 or 0.00741777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00043518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00083645 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

CV is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

