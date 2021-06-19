Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

CASA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Casa Systems stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,066,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,666,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Casa Systems by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casa Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,231 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Casa Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 293,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

