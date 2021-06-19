Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $600,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $45.69 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

