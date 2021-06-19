Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.18.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

