Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

