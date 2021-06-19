CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) & LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Critical Comparison

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals -307.53% -62.05% -41.62% LogicBio Therapeutics N/A -80.55% -54.90%

CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CASI Pharmaceuticals and LogicBio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 174.51%. LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 327.98%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and LogicBio Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals $15.14 million 14.13 -$48.29 million ($0.43) -3.56 LogicBio Therapeutics $3.45 million 37.75 -$32.62 million ($1.29) -3.14

LogicBio Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CASI Pharmaceuticals. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China. It also provides CNCT19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product for the treatment of patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL); BI-1206 that is in Phase I/II trial in combination with anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda for solid tumors, and in a Phase 1/2a trial in combination with MabThera (rituximab) in patients with relapsed/refractory NHL; and CB-5339, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as solid tumors and lymphomas. In addition, the company offers CID-103 for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; Thiotepa, which has multiple indications including use as a conditioning treatment for various allogeneic haemopoietic stem cell transplants; Octreotide long acting injectable formulations for the treatment of acromegaly and for the control of symptoms associated with various neuroendocrine tumors; ZEVALIN to treat patients with NHL; and MARQIBO for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative ALL. It has licensing agreements with Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd; BioInvent International AB; Black Belt Therapeutics Limited; and Cleave Therapeutics, Inc. The company also has distribution agreements with China Resources Guokang Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd; Pharmathen Global BV; and Riemser Pharma GmbH. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. The company's lead product candidate is LB-001 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. It has a collaboration with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop next-generation capsids for gene therapy and gene editing applications in the liver, as well as two additional tissues; and a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop next-generation capsids for gene therapy and editing candidate LB-301 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome. The company also has a strategic collaboration and option agreement with CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

