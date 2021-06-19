Casper Reaches Market Capitalization of $148.56 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $148.56 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00145429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00183154 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.54 or 0.00866419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,715.36 or 0.99968376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

