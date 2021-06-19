Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,151,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,395 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $57,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FUN traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $44.78. 638,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,775. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.83) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

