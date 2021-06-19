Celo (CELO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.97 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00006745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $593.62 million and approximately $13.97 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00057856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00139263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00184124 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,839.21 or 1.00070357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.45 or 0.00852868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

