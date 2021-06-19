Celo Dollar 1-Day Volume Tops $1.44 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $50.72 million and $1.44 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00059756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.45 or 0.00739720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00083667 BTC.

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 50,663,408 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

