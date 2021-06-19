Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 2,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 10,592 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.0552 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 13.37%. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

