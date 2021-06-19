CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.47.

CX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CEMEX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. 11,432,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,185,051. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in CEMEX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

