Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$19.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.96% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target (up from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.46.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE:CVE opened at C$12.04 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.15 and a 1 year high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.29 billion and a PE ratio of -44.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.21.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.