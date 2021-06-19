Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s previous close.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

