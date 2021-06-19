Cerity Partners LLC Invests $378,000 in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,556 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,280,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $65,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

