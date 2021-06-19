Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after purchasing an additional 601,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 147,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLGT opened at $77.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.44. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

