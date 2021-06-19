Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. First Command Bank bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALK stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.