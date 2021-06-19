Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,703 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.