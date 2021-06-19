Cerity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,799 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,698 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth $271,000. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Lyft by 5.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,457 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 36.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 770,859 shares of company stock valued at $49,918,511 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

