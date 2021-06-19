CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) Holdings Cut by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III accounts for 0.8% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III were worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,116,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,730,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,584,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,048,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,364,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFACU remained flat at $$10.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,418. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

