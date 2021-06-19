CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Update

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CF opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.45. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.