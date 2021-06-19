Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to Issue $0.27 Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 38.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

