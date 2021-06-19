Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $149.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.77.

CVX opened at $103.03 on Friday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.70. The firm has a market cap of $198.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

