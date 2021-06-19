China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

CAAS opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 3.17.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.