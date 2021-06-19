China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Down 15.6% in May

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 57,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of China Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in China Natural Resources by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in China Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Natural Resources stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

