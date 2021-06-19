Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.75

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 297276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CJEWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

