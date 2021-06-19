Christopher L. Fowler Sells 1,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,037.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after buying an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

