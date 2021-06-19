CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,492 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,827 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

