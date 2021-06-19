CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,730,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total transaction of $2,281,054.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total transaction of $388,968.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,317 shares of company stock worth $20,044,335. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $418.29 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.