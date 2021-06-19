CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after acquiring an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,105,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,215,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $169.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

