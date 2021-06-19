CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,770,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,549,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.29. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $48.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HGV. Truist lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

