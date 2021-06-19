CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 142.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after buying an additional 665,283 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 30.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,874,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESI. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.10 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

