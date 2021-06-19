CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 295 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.15. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.19%.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.