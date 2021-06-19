CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,475,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,218,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 898,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 859,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

