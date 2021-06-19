CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG opened at $51.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.