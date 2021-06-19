CIBC Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to C$50.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANCUF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.56.

OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

