CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $99,000 in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XL. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the 4th quarter worth $29,400,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the 4th quarter worth $28,476,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at $23,804,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at $7,119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,719,000. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XL opened at $7.95 on Friday. XL Fleet Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.39 and a beta of 0.53.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XL. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of XL Fleet from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

