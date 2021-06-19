Cipher Market Cap Achieves $107,831.97 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 29.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $107,831.97 and approximately $86,136.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

