Citadel Hits Market Cap of $55,078.03 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. Citadel has a market capitalization of $55,078.03 and $194.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Citadel has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000202 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 89% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 147.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

