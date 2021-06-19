Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,549,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $45,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in HSBC by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

