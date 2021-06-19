Citigroup Inc. Purchases 35,128 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,281 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,128 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $49,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SEA by 60,382.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $260,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,985 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SEA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,891,089 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $422,148,000 after acquiring an additional 458,038 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791,151 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $176,608,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,536 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.49. 2,529,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.34. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $286.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SE. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

