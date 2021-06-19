Citigroup Inc. Purchases 8,339 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Lululemon Athletica worth $59,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $347.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,790. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

