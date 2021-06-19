Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,686 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $54,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.02. 2,048,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,049. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.71. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.63 and a 1 year high of $197.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.