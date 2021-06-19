Citigroup Inc. Sells 233,088 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 233,088 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $64,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CREE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cree by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cree by 3.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

NASDAQ:CREE traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.04. 1,706,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,892. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

