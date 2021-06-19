Citigroup Inc. Sells 836,801 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,510,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836,801 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.56% of Alkermes worth $46,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Alkermes by 527.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,364 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alkermes by 43.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 911,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alkermes by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,819,000 after buying an additional 700,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $10,553,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 2,547,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,330. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

