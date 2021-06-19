Citigroup Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $80.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.62.

ORCL opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle has a 12-month low of $52.98 and a 12-month high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,501,100. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $364,127,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,960,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

