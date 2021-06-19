Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Update

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the May 13th total of 56,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $33,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 76,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,566 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mad River Investors lifted its position in Civeo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 378,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

CVEO stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $254.42 million, a P/E ratio of -127.39 and a beta of 3.82.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $125.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

