Clarkson (LON:CKN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,428 to GBX 4,110. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Clarkson traded as high as GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and last traded at GBX 3,145 ($41.09), with a volume of 26238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,140 ($41.02).

In other Clarkson news, insider Heike Truol purchased 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,799 ($36.57) per share, with a total value of £44,979.93 ($58,766.57). Also, insider William Thomas acquired 3,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,740 ($35.80) per share, for a total transaction of £99,489.40 ($129,983.54). Insiders have bought 7,907 shares of company stock worth $22,219,623 over the last three months.

Get Clarkson alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,995.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £938.66 million and a P/E ratio of -32.41.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.