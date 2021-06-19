Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Up 21.3% in May

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 660,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 13th total of 544,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $88.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

