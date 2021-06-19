Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 142.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 374,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,308 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 385,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 91.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearway Energy stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. 3,437,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,592. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Several analysts have commented on CWEN shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.